SABSU holds degree show

HYDERABAD: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University (SABSU) of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro (previously known as Centre of Excellence in art and design, MUET) organized 15th Degree Show (Thesis Display). Around 110 students from Fine Art, Communication Design, Textile Design, and Architecture displayed their thesis projects in the degree show-2021.

Adviser for Universities and Boards Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro talking to the media said Grand Democratic Alliance and PPP have never been closed to each other, GDA is part of government and their leader has accepted the incompetence of Imran Khan by saying that how a person can run a country consisting of 22 crore people because everyone is demanding job opportunity. He said the country is running successfully for 70 years and if you (Imran Khan) are not capable enough, it is better to go home and we will show you how to lead a nation.

He said after 18th amendment we established Sindh Higher Education Commission but federal HEC reduced its funding towards universities that’s why we have reserved amount for universities funding, I think it is not sufficient and we are trying to provide more funds, he added.

