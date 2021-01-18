PDM steering committee meeting today

ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NNI 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the anti-government alliance's steering committee at his residence in Islamabad on Monday (today).

At the meeting, the opposition parties currently working under the banner of the PDM, an alliance of 11 political parties currently trying to topple the federal government of Prime Minister Imran Khan led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would finalise the plan to stage a protest outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad on January 19.

Members of the steering committee have been directed to ensure their presence in the meeting. The steering committee will meet at 12PM today.

The development comes amid report that the Opposition parties will not tender resignations before the Senate elections as they are all in agreement to contest the polls for the Upper House of the Parliament. Sources claimed that a meeting of the PDM parties will soon be held to decide on fielding consensus candidates in the Senate elections. In such case, a consensus Senate chairman is also likely, the sources added.

According to the TV report, the PDM component parties will contact the allied parties of the PTI government. The sources further said that the PDM parties will resigns after the Senate elections.

