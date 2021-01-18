ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Michelin unveils Covid-era France picks despite criticism

AFP 18 Jan 2021

PARIS: The Michelin Guide reveals Monday its annual pick of France's top restaurants despite criticism over its decision to hold the awards while establishments remain closed in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three-star chefs can rest easy, however, after Michelin said none will be demoted as the health crisis rages.

The industry bible's boss Gwendal Poullennec defended inspections that led to 57 new stars overall, even though restaurants remain shuttered after lockdowns imposed last spring and again since October.

"It's an important decision to support the industry, despite the current situation and perhaps even because of the situation," Poullennec told AFP.

"All the establishments that have kept their star this year or won one are restaurants that fully deserve it," he said.

Michelin has drawn fire for bestowing its verdicts as chefs rack up losses while adapting their menus for takeaway or deliveries - and food fans have little chance of booking tables anytime soon, with or without face masks.

The rival Best 50 list, based in Britain, cancelled its 2020 ranking last year, while France's La Liste said this month that instead of rankings it would honour innovative chefs who have persevered amid the pandemic.

