ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No one to be allowed to hinder development process: CM

  • Buzdar said the negative approach of the opposition parties had further lessened their credibility among the public.
APP 17 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the process of development, being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he said that a transparent and honest leadership was on the one side and symbols of disgrace, the former rulers, had gathered on the other side.

Unfortunately, the CM added, the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), put the national interests aside.

The CM said the people had elected transparency through their votes, and not corruption.

The opposition was not a threat to the government as the unnatural alliance was fading away with the passage of time, he added.

He said the hollow slogan of “Vote ko izzat do” had died its own death. Buzdar said the government would complete its constitutional term and those who were obstructing the process of development and progress would get nothing.

Desperate opposition disappointed people on every national issue and used all its energy only on lip-service, he added.

The CM said that people were fully aware of the double standards of the opposition. He said people could not be served by merely issuing statements, but by standing with them, he asserted and maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had stood shoulder to shoulder with people during the past years.

He said: “Nefarious designs of the PDM will be foiled again.”

Buzdar said the negative approach of the opposition parties had further lessened their credibility among the public.

He said the opposition had tried to sabotage the national unity for their vested interests. The opposition had compromised on national interests, he added.

Practically, the position was making hue and cry and doing nothing for people.

People have been fed up with politicians having double standards and involved in negative politics, the CM said.

He said the PTI leadership understands difficulties of people. The opposition’s cheap politics of creating chaos would not work anymore, he added. Those who made tall claims have been exposed in front of people, he said.

The opposition parties exhibited irresponsibility even in critical circumstances, he added. Time has proved that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions regarding COVID-19 pandemic control, he added.

Usman Buzdar development process

No one to be allowed to hinder development process: CM

Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters