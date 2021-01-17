Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,022,740 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 94,450,660 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 57,561,300 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 13,870 new deaths and 658,387 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,761 new deaths, followed by United Kingdom with 1,295 and Mexico with 1,219.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 395,851 deaths from 23,758,856 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 209,296 deaths from 8,455,059 cases, India with 152,274 deaths from 10,557,985 cases, Mexico with 140,241 deaths from 1,630,258 cases, and the United Kingdom with 88,590 deaths from 3,357,361 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 176 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 151, Italy with 135, Bosnia-Herzegovina 134, and the Czech Republic 134.

Europe overall has 657,362 deaths from 30,451,682 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 548,602 deaths from 17,280,631 infections, and the United States and Canada 413,698 deaths from 24,459,847 cases.

Asia has reported 230,208 deaths from 14,605,062 cases, the Middle East 93,637 deaths from 4,385,408 cases, Africa 78,288 deaths from 3,236,539 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,492 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.