ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Exports increase 9.7pc to Rs1.97 trillion in H1

  • The exports during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at Rs1,978,764 million, showing an increase of 9.7 percent.
APP 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports from Pakistan in rupee increased by 9.7 percent during the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at Rs1,978,764 million as against Rs1,803,776 million during July- December (2019-20) , showing an increase of 9.7 percent, according to provisional data of PBS .

On year-on-year basis, the exports from Pakistan during December, 2020 amounted to Rs378,792 million as against Rs308,032 during December 2019, showing growth of 22.97 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 9.59 percent in December 2020 when compared to the exports of Rs345,640 million in November, 2020.

The main commodities of exports during December, 2020 were knitwear (Rs54,761 million), readymade garments (Rs45,609 million), bed wear (Rs40,981 million), rice (Rs26,658 million), cotton cloth (Rs25,907 million), cotton Yarn (Rs15,396 million), fruits (Rs13,504 million), towels (Rs13,288 million), madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear (Rs11,547 million) and Basmati rice (Rs10,596 million).

On the other hand, the imports into the country during July – December, 2020 totaled Rs3,999,061 million as against Rs3,630,229 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 10.16 percent.

Meanwhile, Imports into Pakistan during December, 2020 amounted to Rs801,162 million as against Rs683,354 million in November, 2020 and Rs622,709 million during December 2019, showing an increase of 17.24 percent over November, 2020 and of 28.66 percent over December 2019.

The main commodities of imports during December, 2020 were petroleum products (Rs56,500 million), wheat unmillied (Rs40,598 million), petroleum crude (Rs38,052 million), palm Oil (Rs37,754 million), plastic materials (Rs. 35,421 million), mobile phone (Rs34,378 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs29,019 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs26,812 million), raw cotton (Rs24,831 million) and power generating machinery (Rs24,427 million).

Pakistan PBS Exports

Exports increase 9.7pc to Rs1.97 trillion in H1

Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters