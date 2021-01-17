ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Governor to lay foundation stone of Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chak Jhumra

  • Sarwar said in line with the vision of Prime Minister, clean drinking water would be provided to urban as well as rural populace of Punjab.
APP 17 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will lay the foundation stone of the first project of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority on Monday (Feb 18) in Chak Jhumra.

The Rs 161.75 million project would provide clean drinking water to more than 57,000 families of 16 villages at their doorsteps, said a statement issued from the Governor’s House on Sunday.

The ceremony will be attended by provincial ministers, members of parliament, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and members of the Board of Governors.

Talking about the project, Governor Sarwar said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, clean drinking water would be provided to urban as well as rural populace of Punjab.

He maintained that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would provide clean and hygienic drinking water to people of the province and every penny of the national exchequer in this authority would be spent only for the provision of clean drinking water to the public.

Chaudhry Sarwar said in order to provide clean drinking water, “We will give priority to areas where a majority is suffering from life-threatening diseases like Hepatitis due to drinking unclean water.”

He said the Authority would also implement clean drinking water projects, including installation of filtration plants in those areas where the opposition parties had won the general elections. “Our only goal is to provide clean drinking water to the public” he reiterated.

