NTDC to carry out annual maintenance of 500 kV grid station Rawat on Monday-Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on Sunday said annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station would be carried out on Monday and Tuesday.

Spokesman NTDC said subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO, said a press release.

The spokesman said these grid stations and feeders included Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman.

However, there would be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders.

The spokesman appealed to consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance could be completed timely.

He said annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat would result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and help facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.