ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayor Islamabad assures to resolve business community issues

  • Pir Adil Gilani said that he was elected for a short period but in this short time he would do his best to solve the problems of the citizens.
APP 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mayor Islamabad Pir Adil Gilani on Sunday assures to resolve the issues and challenges faced by business community of capital city for making the it an hub on trade and investment.

Assurance to this regard was given as a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan visited the office of Pir Adil Gilani and congratulated him on his election as Mayor Islamabad.

Abdul Rehman Khan invited the Mayor Islamabad to visit ICCI, which he accepted and promised to visit the Chamber next week.

Addressing the delegation, Pir Adil Gilani said that he was elected for a short period but in this short time he would do his best to solve the problems of the citizens.

He said there were many problems but he would work dedicate to find out solutions.

He said the court has given decision in favor of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in the property tax case and legal experts would be consulted in this matter.

He said efforts would also be made to resolve the issues of board tax and trade license of traders.

He thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting his office and congratulating him.

Speaking at the occasion, Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said business community was playing an important role in the development of the federal capital.

He further said MCI and ICCI have won the property tax case in the High Court which was a victory for the citizens of the federal capital.

He appealed to implement the decision of the High Court in the property tax case which would also provide better relief to the business community.

Khalid Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President ICCI, said that trade licenses across Pakistan applied only to the food and beverage businesses but the MCI has applied trade licenses to all types of businesses, which was not justified.

He further urged the Mayor Islamabad to play an active role in resolving the key issues of the business community.

Islamabad mayor ICCI Pir Adil Gilani

Mayor Islamabad assures to resolve business community issues

Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters