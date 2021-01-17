ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 17, 2021
Pakistan

CM takes notice of torture on youth

  • The chief minister directed to take strict action against the accused.
APP 17 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of an incident of torture on a youth in the precinct of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take strict action against the accused.

The police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted to arrest others.

Usman Buzdar

