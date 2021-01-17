Pakistan
CM takes notice of torture on youth
17 Jan 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of an incident of torture on a youth in the precinct of police station Chak Jhumra and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad.
The chief minister directed to take strict action against the accused.
The police have registered a case and apprehended an accused while raids are being conducted to arrest others.
