ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

  • More than 820 people were injured and over 27,800 left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake.
Reuters 17 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: At least 73 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country.

More than 820 people were injured and over 27,800 left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake, BNPB spokesman Raditya Jati said. Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

Police and military officers have been deployed to crack down on looting in several parts of the region, Jati added.

An emergency response status, intended to help rescue efforts, has also been put in place for two weeks, he said.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.

Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.

Floods in North Sulawesi and South Kalimantan province each have killed at least five this month, while landslides in West Java province have killed at least 29, authorities said.

On Jan. 9, a Sriwijaya Air jet crashed into the Java Sea with 62 onboard.

East Java's Semeru mountain erupted late on Saturday, but there have been no reports of casualties or evacuations.

Dwikorita said extreme weather and other "multi-dangers" of hydrometeorology are forecast in the coming weeks.

Indonesia quake disasters

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan

Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters