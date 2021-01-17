World
Oman to close land borders again to curb coronavirus: state media
- The measure will come into effect from 6 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday.
17 Jan 2021
DUBAI: Oman is to close its land borders for one week starting Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday.
The measure will come into effect from 6 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday and can be extended for longer than the initial one week closure, ONA said, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.
