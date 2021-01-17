ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
Reuters 17 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total infections to 12,054.

No death was reported, while 10 of the new cases were imported from abroad, Thailand's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

