World
Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases, no new deaths
- Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
17 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total infections to 12,054.
No death was reported, while 10 of the new cases were imported from abroad, Thailand's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf
Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours
Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June
US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack
Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida
Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration
Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU
Indonesia hunts for survivors as quake death toll hits 56
Super fast 5G in the US still a work in progress
Read more stories
Comments