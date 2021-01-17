ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin foe Navalny faces arrest as flies back to Russia

  • For around a decade, Navalny has been the symbol of Russia's protest movement, after rising to prominence as an anti-corruption blogger and leading anti-government street rallies.
AFP 17 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Arch Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny returns to Russia from Germany on Sunday, facing imminent arrest after authorities warned they would detain him for violating a sentence over alleged fraud.

The 44-year-old opposition leader is flying back to Moscow after spending several months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack that he said was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny fell violently ill on a flight over Siberia in August and was flown out to Berlin by medical aircraft in an induced coma.

Western experts concluded he was poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve toxin Novichok.

The Kremlin denied involvement and Russian investigators said there were no grounds to launch a probe into the attack.

Berlin said Saturday it had responded to requests for legal assistance from Moscow and handed over transcripts of an interview conducted by German police with Navalny.

Warning against airport crowds

Russia's prison service (FSIN) is now saying Navalny may face jail time on arrival to Moscow for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence he was handed on fraud charges.

FSIN said it would be "obliged" to detain Navalny.

The anti-graft campaigner may also face criminal charges under a probe launched by Russian investigators late last year who say he misappropriated over $4 million worth of donations.

Navalny and his allies view these moves as attempts to prevent his return and encouraged supporters to come meet the opposition leader on Sunday evening when he lands in Moscow's Vnukovo airport.

More than 2,000 people said they are planning to go in a Facebook event.

Groups opposed to Navalny are also planning to show up with a nationalist movement promising to welcome him with "zelyonka", a bright green antiseptic solution that is commonly found in Russia.

Navalny had previously been attacked with the green dye that can take days to wash off.

For around a decade, Navalny has been the symbol of Russia's protest movement, after rising to prominence as an anti-corruption blogger and leading anti-government street rallies.

Navalny's team publishes YouTube investigations into the wealth of Russia's political elites, some of which garner millions of views, making them a target of lawsuits, police raids and jail stints.

The airport told journalists that it will not allow media to work inside citing coronavirus concerns.

Neither statements directly mention Navalny -- a common practice for Russian authorities and pro-Kremlin media which instead refer to him as the "Berlin patient" among other euphemisms.

Russia Germany Alexei Navalny Kremlin Novichok

Kremlin foe Navalny faces arrest as flies back to Russia

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU

Indonesia hunts for survivors as quake death toll hits 56

Super fast 5G in the US still a work in progress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters