Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

KARACHI: Wheat consignment of over 65,000 metric tons imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has reached Pakistan.

In pursuance of the federal government directives, the state-run grain trader is importing wheat from worldwide sources to avoid any shortage in the domestic market as the country’s wheat crop output was less than 25 million as against demand of 27 to 28 million tons during the last season. The lower wheat production compelled the federal government to allow duty free import of some 3 million tons wheat through private and public sector. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet gave wheat import task to the TCP and it initiated wheat import in August last year.

Under the TCP's wheat import operation, one more consignment of imported wheat reached Pakistan Friday. A ship M V VSC POSEIDON, carrying 65,470 metric tons of imported wheat was arrived and berthed at Port Qasim on Friday night. With the arrival of this vessel a total quantity of 1,040,199 of wheat has so far been imported through TCP during the last four months.

