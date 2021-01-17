ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Recorder Report 17 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Wheat consignment of over 65,000 metric tons imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has reached Pakistan.

In pursuance of the federal government directives, the state-run grain trader is importing wheat from worldwide sources to avoid any shortage in the domestic market as the country’s wheat crop output was less than 25 million as against demand of 27 to 28 million tons during the last season. The lower wheat production compelled the federal government to allow duty free import of some 3 million tons wheat through private and public sector. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet gave wheat import task to the TCP and it initiated wheat import in August last year.

Under the TCP's wheat import operation, one more consignment of imported wheat reached Pakistan Friday. A ship M V VSC POSEIDON, carrying 65,470 metric tons of imported wheat was arrived and berthed at Port Qasim on Friday night. With the arrival of this vessel a total quantity of 1,040,199 of wheat has so far been imported through TCP during the last four months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

grain Wheat ECC Port Qasim TCP M V VSC POSEIDON

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.