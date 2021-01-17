IHCJA elects president, general secy

ISLAMABAD: Saqib Bashir of Express News and Ehtisham Kiyani from 24 News on Saturday elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the Islamabad High Court Journalists’ Association (IHCJA).

Other office-bearers elected include: Shehzad Malik (BBC) who was elected as senior vice president; Ambreen Ali (Capital TV) as vice president; Zeshan Syed (Neo News) as finance secretary; Tahir Naseer (Dawn News) as senior joint secretary; Farah Mah Jabeen (Hum News) as joint secretary; Hussain Chaudhry (92 News) as press secretary.

Members of the Governing Body elected unopposed include, Zubair Qureshi (Pakistan Observer), Asif Naveed (Aaj News), Raja Basharat (Daily Jinnah), Najeeb Malik (Jahan-e-Pakistan), Muhammad Faiz (Daily Ummat), and Burhan Bukhari (Abb Takk News).

