ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs seal 973 illegal petrol pumps across country

Sohail Sarfraz 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing anti-smuggling operation against the illegal petroleum products outlets has resulted in sealing of a total number of 973 illegal petrol pumps across the country.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the customs authorities in coordination with the Ministry of Interior engaged in the anti-smuggling activities, have identified 2,347 illegal POL outlets in Punjab, the KP, and Sindh.

According to the officials, the crackdown against illegal petrol pumps is being carried out in three provinces.

Entry points from Balochistan to these three provinces are being choked up through effective enforcement and deployment of customs.

Out of total 2,347 illegal POL outlets detected, 1,565 have been identified in the Punjab province; 436 in the KP, and 346 illegal petrol pumps have been identified in the Sindh province, anti-smuggling data revealed.

Total market value of seized petrol amounted to Rs315.31l million and diesel stood at Rs372.189 million during this anti-smuggling operation up to January 16.

The data on anti-smuggling activities revealed that the anti-smuggling activities in Punjab remained on top with sealing of 680 illegal POL outlets.

This is followed by the KP where 148 illegal petrol pumps were sealed while Sindh has sealed 145 illegal POL outlets.

The customs authorities in Punjab have also shown remarkable performance in detention of petrol and diesel during the period under review, officials said.

The campaign against oil smuggling, led by the Ministry of Interior, is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

If the sealed pumps did not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, the government would confiscate the sealed petrol pumps to State under the Customs Act along with all the owners’ properties believing that these properties were acquired from the proceeds of smuggling.

The federal cabinet was informed that the sale of smuggled and illegal oil was causing Rs180 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

customs Diesel oil petrol pumps anti smuggling POL Ministry of Interior illegal oil Customs Act

Customs seal 973 illegal petrol pumps across country

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.