Customs seal 973 illegal petrol pumps across country

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing anti-smuggling operation against the illegal petroleum products outlets has resulted in sealing of a total number of 973 illegal petrol pumps across the country.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the customs authorities in coordination with the Ministry of Interior engaged in the anti-smuggling activities, have identified 2,347 illegal POL outlets in Punjab, the KP, and Sindh.

According to the officials, the crackdown against illegal petrol pumps is being carried out in three provinces.

Entry points from Balochistan to these three provinces are being choked up through effective enforcement and deployment of customs.

Out of total 2,347 illegal POL outlets detected, 1,565 have been identified in the Punjab province; 436 in the KP, and 346 illegal petrol pumps have been identified in the Sindh province, anti-smuggling data revealed.

Total market value of seized petrol amounted to Rs315.31l million and diesel stood at Rs372.189 million during this anti-smuggling operation up to January 16.

The data on anti-smuggling activities revealed that the anti-smuggling activities in Punjab remained on top with sealing of 680 illegal POL outlets.

This is followed by the KP where 148 illegal petrol pumps were sealed while Sindh has sealed 145 illegal POL outlets.

The customs authorities in Punjab have also shown remarkable performance in detention of petrol and diesel during the period under review, officials said.

The campaign against oil smuggling, led by the Ministry of Interior, is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

If the sealed pumps did not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, the government would confiscate the sealed petrol pumps to State under the Customs Act along with all the owners’ properties believing that these properties were acquired from the proceeds of smuggling.

The federal cabinet was informed that the sale of smuggled and illegal oil was causing Rs180 billion loss to the national exchequer.

