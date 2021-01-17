ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Foreign funding case: Verdict on PTI’s case should be announced before other parties cases: Bilawal

NNI 17 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should first announce the decision of PTI’s foreign funding case and then other parties.

Talking to media on Saturday, the PPP chairman said that the poor economic situation of Pakistan and ever increasing prices of daily needs was a damning charge sheet against the government and its anti-poor policies.

He said that the people of Pakistan are facing historic inflation and bearing the failures of PTI government. The Prime Minister says that the economy is moving in the right direction, but in reality, he is not aware of the problems of the common man.

Bilawal Bhutto said that this is the reason why PDM has demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister. Because of him, the country fell into a complete blackout. This raises questions regarding the country’s security and the government has been unable to provide an explanation about it. Regarding the foreign funding case, he said that the matter has long remained unresolved. On January 19, PDM will demand from the Election Commission to announce the decision of the funding case and inform the public about who provided funding to PTI. The Election Commission should first announce the decision of PTI and then others, he added.

He denied making any backdoor negotiations, saying that such rumors are spread deliberately to mislead the public. PDM will remove the Prime Minister in a constitutional and democratic way. If we move forward on one page and attempt to remove the Prime Minister in Parliament, we will succeed, he said. Bilawal said that PDM will achieve favorable results in the Senate elections, even though the government is trying to rig them by enforcing a show of hands rule.

