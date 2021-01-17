Sindh passes law allowing NADRA to issue succession certificates

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly has passed a new succession law that will allow NADRA to issue succession certificates directly to legal heirs.

The current system entails legal heirs going to the court for succession certificate, a process that can take years.

Sindh Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab announced the news on Twitter on Saturday and also said the assembly has passed a narcotics law as well. The police will be able investigate cases of modern synthetic and non-synthetic drugs, he said.

The succession certificates will have the same validity as other certificates issued under the Succession Act 1925 by the courts, according to Wahab, and will apply to the entire country.