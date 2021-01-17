Police reform

It is heartening to note that the PTI government is finally waking up to dire need for police reforms. Asking the police personnel not to succumb to any political influence or pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly directed the Inspector General Police Punjab to utilise all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

In this regard, I request the IGP Punjab to introduce the system of allocating police officers to particular areas so that they fully become familiar with the residents and cultural, social and political settings of areas. It is true that frequent transfers/postings of police officers/civil servants often create impediments to reform. Last but not least, our policymakers must not lose sight of the fact that police’s coercive capabilities were shaped by pre-independence institution-building processes conceived, planned and executed by the Britishers.

TALHA ARAIN (LAHORE)

