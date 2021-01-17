Doctor killed in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: A doctor was killed by unidentified assailants in a firing incident in North Waziristan district on Saturday.

Dr Waliullah Dawar, who was also a professor at Bannu Medical College, was killed on Mir Ali Bypass Road. The accused, however, managed to escape.

Police officials said Dr Waliullah belonged to Hormuz village of Mir Ali and was on his way home at 10pm when he was targeted. He used to travel to Mir Ali every Saturday and Sunday to treat patients. His body was shifted to Mir Ali THQ Hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate occurrence, an engineering student in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was killed on Saturday allegedly for “talking with his female cousin.”

