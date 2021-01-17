ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Centre treating people of Sindh in stepmotherly way: Sharjeel Memon

17 Jan 2021

KARACHI: MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Federal government was treating people of Sindh like a stepmother. This he said while talking to the media men after inaugurating the road from Gaja Mori to Sono Khan Almani village after completion of repair work.

Rawal Sharjeel Memon and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Sharjeel Memon talking to media said that he has done record development work for the welfare of the people in his constituency and added that under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh he will continue to serve people in future as well.

To a question, he said that the Niazi government had become incompetent and the people knew that, they could only talk rather than putting their words into practice.

Replying to a question, he said that despite the increase in the severity of cold in Sindh, 14 hours of load shedding is carried out and gas produced from Sindh is given to other provinces on priority basis which is unconstitutional.

To a question, he said that the federal government would be shown the way home by holding a historic public meeting of PDM in February and added that the PDM leadership would announce the date of the public meeting.

Replaying to another question he said that PPP has always made innumerable sacrifices to uphold the supremacy of constitution and law and would not hesitate for giving any sacrifice for the rights of the people.

To a question, he said that the leadership of PDM was united and on one page and our goal is to restore real democracy and the constitutional status of parliament.

Rawal Sharjeel Memon and others also addressed on the occasion.—PR

