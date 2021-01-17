Bullion Rates

ANL
28.06
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC
16.62
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL
23.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN
91.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP
9.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO
9.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC
113.68
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL
48.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL
21.81
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL
27.53
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL
18.13
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL
14.82
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC
86.28
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL
7.40
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL
29.41
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO
38.39
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL
4.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM
16.00
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF
43.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL
40.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL
13.04
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER
11.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL
97.93
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL
25.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC
9.78
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.21
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
46.50
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG
97.18
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY
31.70
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL
1.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
