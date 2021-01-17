World
Italy suspends flights from Brazil in response to new coronavirus variant
- Such rules will remain in place until Jan. 31, the order issued on Saturday by the health minister showed.
17 Jan 2021
MILAN: Italy is suspending flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday, in response to a new coronavirus variant.
Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus.
"It is critical for our scientists to study the new strain. In the meantime, we are taking a very cautious approach", he said.
Italy suspends flights from Brazil in response to new coronavirus variant
