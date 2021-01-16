KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 171,241 tonnes of cargo comprising 139,959 tonnes of import cargo and 31,282 tonnes of export cargo including 8,661 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 139,959 tonnes comprised of 59,449 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,048 tonnes of DAP; 1,846 tonnes of iron scrape; 22,858 tonnes of wheat; 10,666 tonnes of petcoke and 42,092 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 31,282 tonnes comprised of 20,272 tonnes of containerised cargo; 400 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2,150 tonnes of iron powder and 8,460 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 8,661 containers comprising of 4,388 containers import and 4,273 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,215 of 20’s and 1,532 of 40’s loaded while 53 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 515 of 20’s and 261 of 40’s loaded containers while 1,052 of 20’s and 1,092 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were ten ships namely Paris Express, Ever Ursula, Hyundai Colombo, Ital Lirica, STI Queens, Oriental Daphine, Mega Benefit, Aeolia, Da Cai Yun and MV Jupiter carrying containers, tankers, soyabean, wheat and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. Carl Schulte, Bella Trix-I, AS Sicilia, Wan Hai-611, SCF Pioneer, Green Belt and Fortune carrying containers and tankers respectively currently at the berths.

There are four ships namely Wan Hai-11, MT Quetta, Blue Balestier and TN Sunrise carrying containers, tanker, DAP and petcoke respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are three vessels viz. Ever Ursula, Botany Bay and Northern Dedication carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Friday while three vessels viz. Dione, Grace and KSL Huayans carrying Fertilizer, clinkers and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 171,279 tonnes comprising 109,533 tonnes of import cargo and 61,746 tonnes of export cargo including 5,565 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 109,533 tonnes includes 22,921 tonnes of coal; 37,500 tonnes of LNG; 12,846 tonnes of gas oil; 13,500 tonnes of palm oil; 7,600 tonnes of wheat; 6,000 tonnes of chemical; 2,468 tonnes of LPG and 11,400 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,746 tonnes includes 14,384 tonnes of cement; 1,794 tonnes of bitumen; 1,203 tonnes of naphtha and 44,365 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,565 containers comprising of 3,230 containers import and 2,335 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There were two ships namely Al Aamriya and Eva Usuki carrying LNG and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while six ships namely Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama, Asphalt Express, Emmaris-II and Hawassa carrying containers, bitumen, wheat and naphtha respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, bitumen, coal, wheat, LPG, LNG, naphtha and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fourteen vessels viz. Western Oslo, Rising Eagle, Pola Ariaqke, VSC Poseidon, FJ Bianca, Gas Zeus, Gas Athena, Hawassa, Amar, Sloman Hebe, Elenore, Silver Esther, Chemroad Rose and Silver Dubai carrying coal, rice, wheat, LPG, naphtha and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Baltic Bridge, Western Oslo, VSC Poseidon, Scelia and Chemroad Rose carrying containers, coal, wheat, LPG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday.

There were two ships namely Safmarine Ngami and Baltic Bridge carrying containers due to arrive on Friday while three ships namely MP Belichick, Maria Schulte and Scelia carrying containers and LPG respectively are due to arrive on Saturday.

