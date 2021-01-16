Field teams: PFA introduces pilot project of live surveillance

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab has approved the project proposal of a live monitoring system for food safety teams on Friday. Tender notice has been released after getting approval from PFA Board. This Pilot Project would be started in Lahore and Rawalpindi in the first phase of the project.

Chairman PFA Umar Tanveer, food safety teams will use body cam while conducting raids in the fields as per the pattern of international standards. The team will be liable to wear the camera while more cameras will be installed on the roofs of field vehicles.

He further said that the Headquarter Control Room would be able to monitor all the raids and crackdown live from there. Any resistant during raid would also be monitored by the control room.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021