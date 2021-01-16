PM has directed me not to renew Nawaz’s passport: Rashid

LAHORE: Advising the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman to refrain from creating division and unrest in the country; Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that the opposition’s protest will not be stopped; however law will take its due course, if peace is disturbed.

Talking to media, here Friday, he reiterated that the PDM will not tender resignations, and also participate both in the by-elections and the Senate polls. “No one wants unrest in the country and the PDM will be treated according to their own conduct,” he said and urged all to respect the law and the constitution of the country.

To a query, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed him not to renew the passport of Nawaz Sharif, as leaders like him use the innocent people to achieve their personal goals.

To another query, he said that Fazl-ur-Rehman wants to play a five-over game while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is playing a Test match. He said the government would not stop the PDM protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19, if they would abide by the law and Constitution. “The opposition could practice their constitutional right, as the government would not create any hurdle in their way to protest but the law would take its course if the opposition would try to create unrest in the Capital,” he said.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a committee, headed by the interior minister [himself], to hold talks with the opposition. “The PTI government was not afraid of the PDM protest, but it was time to observe whether the opposition would respect the law and Constitution or not,” he said, adding: “Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give any sort of deal to the opposition as he was committed to holding accountable those who plundered the national exchequer.”

He blamed the policies of previous corrupt governments for soaring inflation in the country; however, he said the current government is working hard to extend relief to the masses.

When asked about the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Interior minister said that reforms would soon be brought in the FIA to further enhance its performance and minimise the mistakes. In this regard, a law would be introduced to show leniency towards those deportees who travelled abroad to earn their livelihood.

Answering another question, he said the PML-N leaders neither in Panama case nor in Broadsheet case gave any answers about their assets and money trail, but propagating to hide their lies and corruption. “Opposition members would backtrack on their resignations when they would be asked about it by the speaker in personal hearing,” he said.

Earlier, the Interior minister said that instructions had been given to set up two more NADRA offices, while 100,000 free-of-cost identity cards would be issued to people. It was also planned to set up NADRA offices at Tehsil level, he said and added that visa issuance system had been made online to facilitate the Afghans and other aspirants.

