Iran’s Guards hold missile, drone drill

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Friday launched a missile and drone drill in central Iran, their official website reported — the country’s third military exercise in less than two weeks. Dubbed the Great Prophet 15, Friday’s drill featured a “new generation” of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, according to the Sepahnews website.

It involved a drone attack on a missile defence system followed by “a barrage of Zolfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful-class ballistic missiles,” the site said.