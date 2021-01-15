ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.47%)
FCCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.53%)
FFL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
JSCL 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.03%)
MLCF 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
PPL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.41 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.32%)
UNITY 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 148.94 (0.61%)
KSE100 46,081 Increased By ▲ 91.39 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,190 Increased By ▲ 12.71 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar rebound falters as Fed's Powell strikes dovish tone

  • The dollar was little changed at 103.76 yen after slipping 0.1% overnight.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

TOKYO: The dollar's rebound from a nearly three-year low faltered after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that interest rates would not rise any time soon.

The release of details of President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus later that day failed to give the greenback additional support, with the main points of the plan already reported by the media.

Bitcoin continued to recover after a nearly $12,000 plunge from the record $42,000 reached last week, briefly topping $40,000 overnight.

The dollar index has rallied after reaching its lowest level since March 2018 last week, as the prospect of more stimulus weighed on US government bonds, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 1% for the first time since March.

Although many analysts predict the greenback will resume the decline that saw it slide almost 7% last year versus major peers as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, there is growing concern that the rise in yields will temper that weakness.

The dollar index was little changed at 90.26 after drifting slightly lower overnight. It rebounded to as high as 90.73 at the start of this week from as low as 89.206 on Jan. 6.

Powell said in a live-streamed interview with a Princeton University professor that the economy remains far from where the Fed wants it to be, and that he sees no reason to alter its highly accommodative stance "until the job is well and truly done."

The central bank's asset-buying program has weighed on the dollar as it increases supply of the currency, diminishing its value.

"Shorter term, Powell just put a lid on the US dollar," said Westpac currency analyst Sean Callow.

"The baseline case is still for a substantial acceleration in the global economy, which historically has proven to be positive for most currencies against the US dollar, but I think there is potential to at least have a debate over whether the US dollar will be quite as weak as people expect."

The dollar was little changed at 103.76 yen after slipping 0.1% overnight.

The euro eased 0.1% to $1.21465, on track for a three-day decline.

The riskier Aussie dollar slid 0.1% to 77.650 US cents, tempering the previous session's 0.6% rise.

bitcoin global dollar index bitcoin to pkr Dollar's bitcoin price

Dollar rebound falters as Fed's Powell strikes dovish tone

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters