Three held with 40kg of hashish in Punjab

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) claimed on Thursday to have seized over 40 kilograms of fine quality hashish worth over Rs 10 million by arresting three drug peddlers belonging to an inter-provincial gang of narcotic sellers.

"The CIA police in its intelligence-based operation against narcotics sellers arrested three drug peddlers of an inter-provisional gang and recovered 40 kilograms of hashish worth over Rs 10 million from their possession," Lahore CIA Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Touseef Haider said while addressing a press conference at his office.

He said the arrested drug peddlers, identified as Hasan Raza alias Viki, Muhammad Akbar and Asaghar were involved in smuggling of narcotics in different districts of Punjab including Lahore from KPK province.

The SSP said that the action was carried out on the direction of CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to free Lahore from the menace of drugs and take strict action against the drug peddlers who make our youth victims of narcotics.

The senior police officer further said that the alleged drug peddlers were criminal record holders and wanted to police in different cases of narcotics. "Further interrogation was under way and startling revelations are expected," he added.

Meanwhile, the Lahore police in its ongoing operation against 'underworld dons' in the city claimed that it has so far arrested as many as 260 hardcore criminals including proclaimed and targeted offenders as well as absconders within two days.

"Criminals arrested include those who were providing shelter to the proclaimed offenders," said SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qasrani while addressing a presser at his office. He said the police have, so far, registered 138 FIRs against the arrested criminals and also recovered 81 guns and rifles, 111 pistols along with three AK-47 and 3,360 bullets and cartridges during its crackdown in the last two days.

According to Ghaffar, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had directed the Lahore police to initiate an indiscriminate action against criminals involved in heinous crimes in the city, warning the criminals to immediately stop their illegal activities or leave the city in order to save their skin from police.

