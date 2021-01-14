ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp

  • Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017.
AFP 14 Jan 2021

COX'S BAZAR: More than 2,000 Rohingya refugees in a camp in Bangladesh were left homeless Thursday after a blaze ripped through over 500 shacks in the early hours, an official said.

There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2:00 am (2000 GMT Wednesday) at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.

"The houses were made of tin and bamboo. We have immediately supplied hot food and bamboo and tarpaulins to the affected people to reconstruct their homes," he said.

He added that a cooking gas cylinder -- used widely in the camp -- was the suspected cause.

Nayapara in southeast Bangladesh is home to tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees originally from Myanmar, including many who have been living there since the 1990s.

Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017.

Save the Children's Bangladesh director Onno van Manen said the fire was "another devastating blow for the Rohingya people who have endured unspeakable hardship for years".

"It stands as another ghastly reminder that children stuck in the camps... face a bleak future with little freedom of movement, inadequate access to education, poverty, serious protection risks and abuse including child marriage."

Rohingya Bangladesh Rohingya camp

Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters