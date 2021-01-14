Pakistan
Cold, dry weather likely in Capital during next 24 hours: PMD
- Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.
Updated 14 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast that cold and dry weather was likely to persist in the federal capital during next 24 hours.
Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost and dense fog were also expected at isolated places in Potohar region. Intense coldness expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry weather in other parts of the country.
Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Skardu -16, Leh, Astore -14, Gupis -12, Kalat , Hunza, Bagrote -08, Gilgit, Parachinar -07, Kalam -05 and Dalbandin -04.
