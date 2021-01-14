ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.76%)
ASC 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
ASL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.67%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
HASCOL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
HUBC 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-8.18%)
JSCL 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
MLCF 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.97%)
PPL 98.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.98%)
PRL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.14%)
UNITY 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,890 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,617 Decreased By ▼ -58.97 (-0.24%)
KSE100 46,126 Increased By ▲ 33.59 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,258 Decreased By ▼ -27.92 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Some JGB yields rise ahead of Powell speech, US stimulus details

  • The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.025%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.405%.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Yields on some Japanese government bonds rose on Thursday ahead of comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine how soon the US central bank will start reducing debt purchases.

However, trading was subdued as some investors remained on the sidelines ahead of an announcement on US economic stimulus measures expected later in the day.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.87, with a trading volume of 14,134 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.025%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.630%, but the 40-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

JGB Yields 10 year JGB yield Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Benchmark 10 year JGB futures

Some JGB yields rise ahead of Powell speech, US stimulus details

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters