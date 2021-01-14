KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 114,641 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,691 tonnes of import cargo and 17,950 tonnes of export cargo including 3,344 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 96,691 tonnes comprised of 21,919 tonnes of containerised cargo; 18,150 tonnes of bulk cargo; 1,457 tonnes of DAP; 6,500 tonnes of iron scrape; 23,253 tonnes of wheat; 13,357 tonnes of petcoke; 1,555 tonnes of soyabean and 10,500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 17,950 tonnes comprised of 13,344 tonnes of containerised cargo and 4,606 tonnes of iron powder.

As many as 3,344 containers comprising of 1,399 containers import and 1,945 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 595 of 20’s and 317 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 85 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 397 of 20’s and 245 of 40’s loaded containers while 234 of 20’s and 412 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely CMA CGM Racine, Greenwich Bridge, MT Lahore, Chemtrans Adriatic and PAC Athena carrying containers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Oriental Daphine, Blue Balesier and MV Jupiter carrying tanker, fertilizer and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely RDO Fortune and Diyala carrying containers respectively expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are nine vessels viz. Paris Express Ever Ursula, Vancouver, Ulanga, Hyundai Colombo, MT Quetta, Chem Venus, Da Ji and Silvia Ambition carrying containers, tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while three vessels viz. Carl Schulte, Bella Trix-I and Bulk Orion carrying containers and DAP respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 163,296 tonnes comprising 109,299 tonnes of import cargo and 53,997 tonnes of export cargo including 3,287 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 109,299 tonnes includes 36,500 tonnes of coal; 25,017 tonnes of LNG; 13,000 tonnes of gas oil; 2,500 tonnes of palm oil; 8,880 tonnes of wheat; 4,970 tonnes of chemical; 2,016 tonnes of steel coil and 16,416 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,997 tonnes includes 7,728 tonnes of talcum powder; 232 tonnes of bitumen and 46,037 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,287 containers comprising of 864 containers import and 2,423 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Lias and As Orelia carrying containers and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while three ships namely IVS North Berwick, Bunun Noble and Damas carrying coal, talcum powder and mogas respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, bitumen, talcum powder, coal, wheat, chemical, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fourteen vessels viz. Bao Run, Western Oslo, VSC Poseidon, African Cheetah, Gas Zeus, Gas, Athena, Hawassa, Amar, Sloman Hebe, Eva Usuki, Elenore, Silver Esther, Chemroad Rose and Silver Dubai carrying coal, cement, wheat, LPG, naphtha, and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were three ships viz. Bao Run, African Cheetah and Eva Usuki carrying coal, cement and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There were three ship namely ER Tianshan carrying containers due to arrive on Wednesday while two ships namely Cape Male and CMA CGM Ivanhoe carrying containers are due to arrive on Thursday.

