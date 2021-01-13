Dr Firdous calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On the occasion, the CM directed to vigorously counter the nefarious narrative of the PDM along with a projection of PTI-led government’s performance in a befitting manner.

Similarly, the Pakistan-centric policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan should be projected in the best of manner as the PTI government had given attention to performance and delivery to the masses, he said.

The CM emphasized the government was working day and night to create ease for the people and regretted the opponents had remained engrossed in spreading turmoil and even tried to make the institutions controversial.

He pointed out the UK-based Broadsheet had, again, exposed the former rulers. The opposition parties’ narrative had failed to attract the people and there was no future of those engaged in negative politics, he said and added that new Pakistan would move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The SACM stated that government’s performance would be effectively projected at every forum, adding that the government had clean-bowled the opposition with its immaculate performance.

The people could not be deceived by certified looters, she said and added that the PDM was about to crumble as the opposition had faced defeat at every front.

Regrettably, the power-hungry cabal was unable to realize facts, she said. On the other side, the Broadsheet had also exposed the black deeds of the past rulers, added the SACM.