New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

NEW YORK: New York City will terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization following last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as a growing number of businesses, lawmakers and groups move to put distance between themselves and the outgoing president over the deadly mob attack.

The New York contracts cover a city-owned golf course in the Bronx, two ice-skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

"New York City doesn't do business with insurrectionists," de Blasio, a Democrat, tweeted.

"We're taking steps to terminate agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course."

The Trump Organization has more than $17 million worth of contracts with New York City, de Blasio said.

He told MSNBC that he was confident the city would win any legal challenge.

"If a company or leadership of a company is engaged in criminal activity we have the right to sever the contract," de Blasio said.

"Inciting an insurrection against the US government clearly constitutes a criminal activity."

His comments came as the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives opened a session that is expected to see Trump impeached for a historic second time.

Deutsche Bank, Trump's primary lender for two decades, will cease its longstanding relationship with Trump, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Shopify has shut down e-commerce pages selling his items and payment platform Stripe says it will no longer handle transactions from Trump's campaign.

The PGA of America has pulled the 2022 PGA Championship from the Trump National at Bedminster course in New Jersey.