ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Online therapy provider Talkspace to go public via $1.4bn SPAC deal

  • The deal includes $300 million by way of private investment by firms including Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds, Jennison Associates LLC, Woodline Partners LP and Deerfield.
  • he company raised $50 million in its last funding round, which was led by venture capital firm Revolution Growth.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

Online therapy app Talkspace on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with Doug Braunstein-backed blank-check firm Hudson Executive Investment Corp, in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, including debt.

The deal includes $300 million by way of private investment by firms including Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds, Jennison Associates LLC, Woodline Partners LP and Deerfield.

Talkspace's app links customers with licensed therapists, allowing therapy to be provided via video chat and text. Celebrities such as swimmer Michael Phelps and singer Demi Lovato are promoters of the app.

The company raised $50 million in its last funding round, which was led by venture capital firm Revolution Growth, according to Pitchbook.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp, a special purpose acquisition company founded by former JPMorgan Chase & Co finance chief Braunstein, raised $360 million through an initial public offering (IPO) last year.

SPACs are shell companies which raise equity through an IPO to merge with a privately held company, which then becomes publicly traded as result. They have emerged as a popular alternative to a traditional IPO for companies looking to go public.

Talkspace will be listed on the Nasdaq and will trade under the new ticker symbol "TALK".

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was the lead financial advisor to Talkspace.

J. P. Morgan Securities shell companies Talkspace's app Hudson Executive Investment Corp Online therapy

Online therapy provider Talkspace to go public via $1.4bn SPAC deal

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters