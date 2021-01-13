ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Pakistan

AJK President condoles with families of Machh incident's victims

  • Agha Syed Mohammad Raza said the Machh incident was not the first tragedy but the Hazara community had been targeted by terrorists since long.
APP 13 Jan 2021

MIRPUR [AJK]: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday met with a 22-member delegation of the Machh incident and said the government and people of AJK stood by the Hazara community at this sensitive juncture.

The president met the delegation which called on him under the leadership of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) leader and former Provincial Law Minister Agha Syed Mohammad Raza, said a news release issued here.

The delegation also included Secretary General of MWM Arbab Liaqat Ali and member of the Martyrs Committee Amanullah and Owais Khan.

The president asserted that the peaceful and patriotic people of the Hazara community have always played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that the painful incident of Machh had traumatised the whole nation. “It is our belief that a murder of one person is the murder of all the humanity,” he said.

On the request of the delegation, the president said their demand for allocating exclusive seats for the students of Hazara community in the educational institutions of AJK would be considered, and every possible step would be taken, as per resources.

On this occasion, Agha Syed Mohammad Raza said the Machh incident was not the first tragedy but the Hazara community had been targeted by terrorists since long.

He said that whether it was international terrorist organisations like Daesh or India's subversive terrorist proxies, their sole target is to destabilize Pakistan. Through terrorist activities, India is attempting to create mistrust within Pakistan and its brotherly neighbours, and it is trying to sabotage the strategic CPEC project, he said.

He said the people of Balochistan, particularly the Hazara community strongly condemn the genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian Army and stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Sardar Masood Khan Machh incident's victims

