ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Foreign ministers talk "atrocities against Muslim minorities and Islamophobia. They also express concerns over gross human rights violations in the IIOJK
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Jan 2021

Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan have agreed to "resolve all global issues in line with the international law", said the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Addressing a joint presser in Islamabad with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Turkey, the FM said that they discussed "atrocities against Muslim minorities and Islamophobia", as well as the promotion of education and culture.

Underlining Pakistan’s fraternal relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan, he said, "We agreed to resolve all global issues in accordance with international law."

Commenting on Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the minister called for resolution of this dispute peacefully.

Shah Mahmood thanked Turkey and Azerbaijan counterpart for their support on the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting expressed concerns over gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), prolonged military siege and Modi’s unilateral actions to change demography of the area.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Pakistan has unique space in the hearts of the people of Turkey. “Both countries support each other in difficult times.”

He emphasized that both countries need to increase their trade – which currently stands at $800 million – and reach the real potential.

Cavusoglu said over 100 Turkish companies are currently working in Pakistan in diverse fields and we are encouraging more companies to come and invest in Pakistan. He said both countries are cooperating in the sector of defence production.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, “we condemn terrorism and reject Islamophobia.”

He expressed the resolve to continue extending cooperation for regional peace and development.

Bayramov also thanked Pakistan and Turkey for extending their full support during the second war for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Islamabad Declaration was signed on the conclusion of the second round of trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries.

Pakistan Turkey Shah Mehmood Qureshi Mevlut Cavusoglu Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters