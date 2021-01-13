Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan have agreed to "resolve all global issues in line with the international law", said the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Addressing a joint presser in Islamabad with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Turkey, the FM said that they discussed "atrocities against Muslim minorities and Islamophobia", as well as the promotion of education and culture.

Underlining Pakistan’s fraternal relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan, he said, "We agreed to resolve all global issues in accordance with international law."

Commenting on Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the minister called for resolution of this dispute peacefully.

Shah Mahmood thanked Turkey and Azerbaijan counterpart for their support on the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting expressed concerns over gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), prolonged military siege and Modi’s unilateral actions to change demography of the area.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Pakistan has unique space in the hearts of the people of Turkey. “Both countries support each other in difficult times.”

He emphasized that both countries need to increase their trade – which currently stands at $800 million – and reach the real potential.

Cavusoglu said over 100 Turkish companies are currently working in Pakistan in diverse fields and we are encouraging more companies to come and invest in Pakistan. He said both countries are cooperating in the sector of defence production.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, “we condemn terrorism and reject Islamophobia.”

He expressed the resolve to continue extending cooperation for regional peace and development.

Bayramov also thanked Pakistan and Turkey for extending their full support during the second war for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Islamabad Declaration was signed on the conclusion of the second round of trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries.