Markets
Saudi voluntary oil cut to help with low demand in Q1, OPEC chief says
- Saudi Arabia, the defacto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
- Mohammad Barkindo, who spoke to the Gulf Intelligence online forum, said oil inventories globally - in both OECD and non-OECD countries- are "very high".
13 Jan 2021
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's voluntary oil production cut is set to help the oil market navigate through seasonally low oil demand during the first quarter, OPEC's secretary general told an industry event on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia, the defacto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), surprised the market earlier this month when it pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day in February and March.
Mohammad Barkindo, who spoke to the Gulf Intelligence online forum, said oil inventories globally - in both OECD and non-OECD countries- are "very high".
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law
Saudi voluntary oil cut to help with low demand in Q1, OPEC chief says
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Read more stories
Comments