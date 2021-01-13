Business & Finance
Volkswagen cuts production further over semiconductor shortage
13 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would further cut car production at its main plant in northern Germany due to a shortage of semiconductors that has hit the industry worldwide.
Staff producing the Tiguan, Touran, and Seat's Tarraco models at its Wolfsburg site will work reduced hours, the group said in a statement. Production of its bestselling Golf model has already been affected.
Automakers and electronics makers are facing a global shortage of chips as consumer demand has bounced back from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has led to manufacturing delays.
