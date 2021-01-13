Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs113,400 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola increased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs113,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs97,222 against Rs97,136 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs89,120 per tola.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $5 and was sold at $1855 against its sale at $1860, the association added.
