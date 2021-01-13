ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Thatha Water Supply, Pink Residency references against Zardari adjourned till next week

  • The court adjourned the further hearing till January 18.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference till January 20, after a defence lawyer cross examination with prosecution witness.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others. The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed on requests of their lawyers.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer conducted cross examination of NAB witness Tariq Majeed. The defense counsel said that all the documents submitted by the witness were not related to Haresh Company. The witness admitted it and said that all documents were not related to it.

The defense counsel said that whether the witness had submitted any such document in the court which proved Harish Company’s link with another company, to which the witness said, "No, I did not produce any document to prove the connection between the two companies." The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 20.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Pink Residency graft reference till January 18. The cross-examination with the prosecution witness couldn’t be done due to the absence of defence lawyers. The accused Abdul Ghani Majeed was granted one-day exemption from hearing.

The court adjourned the further hearing till January 18.

accountability court Thatha Water Supply Pink Residency references

Thatha Water Supply, Pink Residency references against Zardari adjourned till next week

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters