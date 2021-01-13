Pakistan
Anti-polio campaign underway
- About 2964 polio teams, 307 fixed health centers, allied and tehsil headquarter hospitals were fully participating in the drive, he said.
13 Jan 2021
RAWALPINDI: The five-day anti-polio campaign was underway in all tehsils and towns of the district to cover 885,000 children below five years of age.
Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain told APP that under the ongoing vigorous drive, over 700,000 children had been administered the anti-polio vaccine so far while the set target of the campaign would be achieved till January 15.
Hussain said that polio drops were also being administered at city transit points in order to ensure that all children below five years of age should be immunized.
