Pakistan
No compromise will be made on quality of work in mega projects in province: KP CM
13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Work on 65 mega projects of road infrastructure in merged areas is in progress at a cost of more than Rs17 billion.
It was informed during a meeting of the Communication and Work Department under the chair of chief minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar.
The meeting was informed that one hundred and fourteen roads projects are in progress at a cost of four billion rupees. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said no compromise will be made on quality of work.
Mahmood Khan said on completion of these projects, better travelling facilities besides boosting trade and economic activities in these areas.
