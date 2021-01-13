Russia's gold production down 6pc y/y to 288.98 tonne in Jan-Oct

Markets
13 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia produced 288.98 tonnes of gold from January to October, down from 307.35 tonnes during the same period in 2019, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The country also produced 796.11 tonnes of silver during the first ten months of the year, a figure lower than the 813.20 tonnes produced over the same period in 2019.
