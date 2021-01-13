PM expected visit: PHA moves ahead with renovation plan

MULTAN: Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) started renovating green belts coupled with tree plantation drive following Prime Minister's visit being expected here.

Director General Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas on Wednesday paid a brief visit at probable routes of the PM's anticipated visit here alongwith senior staff officers.

He said PHA deputed additional staff for renovating green belts through flowers plantation and gardening of fields at different nooks and corners of the city.

He further said that up to two thousands shady trees amongst pelican and amaltas flowers were planted in majority form in different places of the city to look them up as beautiful.

Agha Muhammad Ali assured that they were watering plants properly to keep them healthy and hydrated and not turn yellow or even worse.

He said that they were also vying hard to ensure providing recreational facilities at parks to come up expectations of the visitors. Director Admin and Finance Saad Qureshi was also present on the occasion.