PPP leaders from Punjab call on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Senior party leaders from Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Tasneem Qureshi were called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the meeting, the strategy was discussed about the public gathering in Sargodha falling on January 23 under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said a press release.

Bilawal Bhutto informed the delegation that he would participate in Sargodha public meeting.

PPP chief asked the delegation to mobilize party workers for the upcoming ‘Jalsa’ in Sargodha.

PPP President Sargodha region Tasneem Qureshi apprised Bilawal Bhutto that with the help of local leadership, all the preparations for Sargodha meeting were finalized.