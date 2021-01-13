ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
NAB files reference against Deputy Chairman Senate

  • As per the accountability watchdog, the Senator purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling plots.
  • Along with Saleem Mandviwalla, the Bureau also nominated Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Jan 2021

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case.

The bureau has accused the Deputy Chairman Senate of selling government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

As per the accountability watchdog, the Senator purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling plots.

In its report, which was presented in the court, NAB revealed that the former PIA managing director Ijaz Haroon also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Along with Saleem Mandviwalla, the Bureau also nominated Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Managing Director of the national carrier, Aijaz Haroon has already been taken under custody over accusations in illegal land allotments.

