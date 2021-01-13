ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Pakistan

SC commends CDA over construction of cost-effective sewage plants

  • The court issued notices to all provinces regarding sewage plants and adjourned hearing of the case for an indefinite period.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commended the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) over construction of cost-effective sewage plants in the federal capital.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding large scale encroachments on Botanical Gardens and unplanned/unregistered plazas in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Bandial praised the Chairman CDA and said that CDA installed sewage plants at a very low cost. If these sewage plants projects were successful in Islamabad, these plants could also be installed in other parts of the country as well, he added.

He said that sewage was a big problem of the city.

He commended CDA for resolving the sewage issue. The CDA should also address the issue of odors, he added.

He said illegal construction was another major issue for Islamabad.

The Chairman CDA said that at first 300 building permits were issued in Islamabad but now the civic body had issued 2000 buildings permits.

He said that the CDA was also processing applications for construction receiving from rural areas of the federal capital. The process of submitting applications and fees online was also starting from today, he added.

Justice Bandial said that it was also important to empower local governments. Empowering local governments was a constitutional obligation, he added.

He said that there should be no illegal construction. The court was hearing the case for the public interest, he added.

The court directed the Chairman CDA to take steps for bio gas technology.

Later, the court issued notices to all provinces regarding sewage plants and adjourned hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

